Societal Purpose, No Unnecessary Pain: TN's Counterview On 'Jallikattu' in SC

(The authors of this opinion piece for The Quint, argue that not only does Jallikattu unleash cruelty over bulls but also goes against constitutional morality. However, here are some of the arguments that lawyers representing Tamil Nadu have made in favour of Jallikattu.)

The Supreme Court on 8 December 2022 reserved its judgment on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutionality of laws permitting Jalikattu.

The apex court had in an earlier judgment (Animal Welfare Board of India v. A. Nagaraja & Ors 2014) banned the bull-taming sport.

Meanwhile, protests against the ban broke out across Tamil Nadu and the state government, in response, passed the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2017.

The purpose of the 2017 amendment act was to continue with Jalikattu while ensuring “the survival and wellbeing of the native breeds of bulls.”

However, soon after, petitions challenging the 2017 amendment to the 1960 Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCA) were filed in the top court, which referred the case to the current constitution bench.