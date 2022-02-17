Hijab Row: Karnataka HC Judge Calls Hair Loss Condition 'Ugliness,' Draws Flak

An insensitive remark about people with a certain medical condition, made by one of the judges of the Karnataka High Court while hearing the petitions related to the hijab ban controversy, has drawn severe criticism, including from people who have experienced the condition.

A three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court has been hearing detailed arguments on whether prohibiting Muslim girl students from wearing hijabs to their classrooms is a violation of their fundamental rights.

During the hearing on Wednesday, 16 February, senior advocate Ravivarma Kumar was arguing that the state government order on this whole issue, while ostensibly banning clothing worn by students of any community which 'disturbs equality, unity and public order,' only refers to hijabs when explaining why it has been passed.

"No other religious symbol is considered in the government order," he pointed out. "Why only hijab? Is it not because of their religion?"