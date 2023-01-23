Hijab Ban: Supreme Court Agrees To Consider Listing Plea Before 3-Judge Bench

The Supreme Court on Monday, 23 January, agreed to consider taking up an application seeking interim directions to ensure Muslim girls in Karnataka can appear for practical exams which happen only in government colleges.

Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, appearing for the girls, said that they had moved to private institutions after they lost one academic year due to the Hijab ban imposed by the government pre-university colleges.

"But the exams are to be held in government colleges. So the private colleges can't conduct exam. The practicals will start on 6th of February. We are only praying to take up the matter for interim directions," Arora submitted.