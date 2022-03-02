Bombay HC Permits Elgar Parishad Accused Anand Teltumbde To Meet His Mother

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), represented by advocate Sandesh Patil, had requested the court to not entertain the bail plea of the accused, as per reports by The Indian Express.

“The seriousness is that who has died was a wanted accused who died in an ambush,” Patil argued.

The bench said, “Death is death. Milind Teltumbde may be an accused, he may have been involved in activities… but then ultimately he was the present applicant’s brother. There has been a loss of human life.”

The bench also noted that the accused was yearning to meet his mother at Chandrapur, to offer her moral support and to perform his duty as a brother.