SC Dismisses Plea Against Order Seeking Job For Hathras Victim's Family Member

The Supreme Court on Monday, 27 March, dismissed a petition challenging the Allahabad High Court's order directing the state government to consider giving a job to a family member of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after being allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on 14 September 2020.

The High Court order, which was challenged by the Uttar Pradesh government, had also sought the relocation of the victim's family from Hathras.

Surprised that the state government had objected to this, the top court said:

"State should not come up in these matters."

"In the facts and circumstances of the present case, we are not inclined to entertain the special leave petition under Article 136 of the Constitution", the bench dictated the order," the top court added, according to Livelaw.