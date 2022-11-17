Gyanvapi Row: Varanasi Court Dismisses Plea Challenging Handing Over of Premises
The challenge was to a suit that demanded that the entire Gyanvapi complex be handed over to the Hindus.
A Varanasi Court, on Friday 17 November, dismissed the Anjuman Masjid Committee's application challenging a plea seeking to hand over the Gyanvapi Mosque premises to Lord Vishweshwar Virajman (Swayambhu) and others.
The suit, filed by international general secretary of Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh Lord Vishweshwar Virajman (Swayambhu), demands that the entire Gyanvapi complex be handed over to the Hindus.
It also seeks that the plaintiffs be allowed to offer their prayers to Swayambhu Jyotirlinga Bhagwan Vishweshwar and worship the 'Shiva Linga' reportedly found inside the Mosque premises on 16 May.
Important to note, is that this case is not connected with another one pending before the Varanasi Court in which five hindu women had filed a plea seeking rights to worship Hindu deities whose idols were allegedly found to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.
The claim was disputed by the Muslim side and said that the mosque is a Waqf property.
However, on 12 September, District Judge AK Vishvesha had dismissed the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s application and held that the plea by the five women was “maintainable” and could be heard further.
In May, a court permitted a video survey of the mosque had found that an oval object was present on the premises.
Muslims had said that the object is a fountain in the wazu khana or ablution tank, and not a symbolic representation of the Hindu god Shiva as claimed by the Hindu side.
