Gyanvapi Mosque Live: SC Hearing Today, Survey Report Expected in Varanasi Court

The location of Gyanvapi Mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi is adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, and some are of the belief that it was built in the 17th century after the demolition of an existing Vishweshwar temple.

The court, in April this year, ordered a video inspection of the site after five women affiliated with the right-wing group Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh filed petitions saying they were entitled to have daily darshan, puja, and perform rituals at the site of Maa Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, and other "visible and invisible deities within old temple complex."

However, the survey could not take place as the mosque committee opposed videography inside the mosque, accused Advocate Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra of bias, and demanded his replacement.

The Varanasi court on Thursday, 12 May, ordered that the survey work will continue, and instead of replacing Mishra, appointed two more lawyers – Vishal Kumar Singh and Ajay Singh – to accompany him. The survey work had begun on Saturday.

The Claims Over the 'Shivling'

After the videography survey of the mosque ended on Monday, the counsel representing the petitioners' side claimed that a Shivling had been found after water was drained out of a pond in the complex. The Varanasi district court subsequently ordered the district magistrate to seal the area where the alleged Shivling had been found and prohibited the entry of any person to the area.

On the other hand, a mosque management committee member challenged the claim, saying that the object found was part of the water fountain mechanism at the wazookhana, adding that the mosque management was not given a chance to present their argument before the court, which issued the order to seal the area based on the claims made by the petitioners.