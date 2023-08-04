Gyanvapi: As Survey Begins, SC To Hear Plea Against HC Order Allowing It

The Supreme Court on Friday, 4 August, is expected to hear a plea by the he Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee against a Allahabad High Court order allowing the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque premises by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

While upholding the Varanasi court order which had initially given the go-ahead for the survey on 21 July, the Allahabad High Court said on Thursday, 3 August:

"Issue of a comminsion is permissible. The Varanasi Court was justified in ordering for ASI survey of the premises. Scientific survey is necessary in the interest of justice."

Survey Details: The survey, which started early on Friday ahead of the top court hearing, is expected to determine “whether the present structure was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple."

Previously: After the initial Varanasi court order, the Mosque committee had challenged it in the Supreme Court.

While the top court, on Monday, 24 July, asked the petitioners to approach the High Court, it did put an interim stay of two days (till 26 July) on the survey to allow them enough time.

The High Court hearing: The mosque committee then moved the Allahabad High Court on 25 July.

During the hearing, the Mosque committee primarily argued that once the scientific survey is conducted, the entire Mosque Premises might be adversely affected. They also raised concerns over the fact that the ASI was not a party to the suit. Despite this, the District Judge directed the ASI to survey the mosque premises (except the 'Wazukhana').

Background: The case pertains to a plea filed by five Hindu women seeking permission for the worship of Hindu deities whose idols were allegedly found to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.