Guj HC Becomes First Court to Live-Stream Proceedings on YouTube

Gujarat High Court on Monday, 26 October, began live-streaming court proceedings, becoming the first court in India to do so.

According to Live Law, the court informed that the decision was taken with “a view of effectuating and broadening the implementation of Open Court concept even during the virtual hearings of the court.”

The proceeding of a bench headed by Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Vikram Nath was broadcast live on Youtube on Monday “for benefit of members of the Bar”, reported Live Law.