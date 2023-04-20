ADVERTISEMENT
Gujarat Court Acquits All Accused in 2002 Naroda Gam Riots Case
The accused include BJP leader Maya Kodnani and Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi.
A special court in Ahmedabad on Thursday, 20 April, acquitted all accused in the 2002 Naroda Gam riots case of Gujarat, reported news agency PTI.
Former Gujarat minister and BJP leader Maya Kodnani and former Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi are among those 86 accused in the case. Out of 86 accused, 18 have died.
The massacre claimed lives of 11 people.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
Topics: Naroda Gam Riot Case
