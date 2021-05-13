Give Ration, Community Kitchens, Transport to Migrant Workers: SC

The order was passed based on an urgent application – by activists Harsh Mander, Anjali Bhardwaj and Jagdeep Chhokar – seeking directions to ensure that migrant workers are not deprived of ration and food security and are able to travel back to their homes at nominal cost.

The application was filed in the suo motu case initiated by the top court last year to deal with migrant labourer crisis during the national lockdown.