Preserve Footage of Raid on Lawyer Pracha: Court to Delhi Police

A Delhi Court on Sunday, 28 December, gave directions to the Delhi Police to preserve the entire video footage of the search conducted at lawyer Mehmood Pracha’s house in connection with a case related to violence in North-East Delhi.

Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Udhav Kumar Jain, according to NDTV, stated that at the present stage, directions for preserving the video footage are only necessary and the concerned court can decide on supplying the video footage to Mehmood Pracha at the correct stage.