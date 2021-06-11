Fishermen Killing Case: SC Order on Italian Marines on 15 June

The Supreme Court on Friday, June 11, taking note of the Rs 10-crore compensation deposited by the Republic of Italy, reserved its order on the application filed by the Centre to quash the criminal cases pending in India against two Italian marines, concerning the 2012 firing-at-sea incident near Kerala, in which two Indian fishermen were killed.

The top court said that orders on the disbursal of Rs 10-crore compensation to the victims’ kin and quashing of case against the Italian Marines for killing the fishermen, will be passed on 15 June.