Fear Has Aggravated: Kin of Bhima Koregaon Accused React To Stan Swamy's Death

The families highlighted that even when his health kept on deterorating in the prison, Swamy was being deprived of the most basic amenities. Even for getting a sipper to drink water, he had to approach the court. Moreover, the doctors in jail couldn't even diagnose his COVID-19 infection.

The families believe that there was a callous disregard to Swamy's deteriorating health. Even the 'blind, unfeeling and insensitive' Special NIA Court 'mechanically turned down' his plea seeking bail on medical grounds.