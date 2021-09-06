'Being Misquoted': Ex UP Governor on Sedition Case for Remarks Against Yogi Govt
"My words are being misquoted to politically harm me and mislead the public," former Uttar Pradesh Governor Aziz Qureshi (81) said after he was charged with sedition, over allegations of making derogatory remarks against the Yogi Adityanath government in the state.
According to PTI, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed on Sunday, 5 September, on a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Akash Kumar Saxena at the Civil Lines Police Station in Rampur district.
Qureshi has reportedly been booked under the following sections of the IPC:
153A (promoting enmity between two groups on grounds of religion, race)
153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration)
124A (sedition)
505(1)(B) (intent to cause fear or alarm to the public)
What Is the Former Governor Saying?
Stating that he is being misquoted, Qureshi, as per ANI, clarified:
"I had said that there haven't been as much atrocities in earlier days as today. I haven't made any remarks against anyone."
The Complaint
Saxena, in his complaint, had alleged that following a visit with Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan and his wife at their house, the former governor made derogatory statements against the BJP government in the state and compared it to a “blood-sucking demon”.
“The statement can create tension between two communities and create unrest in the society,” Saxena claimed, as per PTI.
Qureshi’s statements are believed to have been aired by some news channels, and Saxena reportedly gave a pen drive to the police containing the same.
What Is the Police Saying?
ANI quoted Sansar Singh, ASP, Rampur, as confirming that a case has been filed at the Civil Lines Police Station, Rampur against the ex-UP governor.
"A case has been filed Aziz Qureshi for making seditious remarks against CM Yogi Adityanath-led govt in Rampur. He is accused of creating tensions between communities. Police will take further action."
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
