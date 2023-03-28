Ex-SP MP Atiq Ahmed Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in Umesh Pal Kidnapping Case

An MP-MLA court in Prayagraj on Tuesday, 28 March, pronounced former Samajwadi Party MP Aitq Ahmed guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case of 2006.

The court also held Saulat Hanif, a lawyer, and Dinesh Pasi guilty in the case, and sentenced them to life imprisonment, government counsel Gulab Chandra Agrahari said.