Ex-Minister Anil Deshmukh Had ‘Undue Influence’ Over Police Transfers: Court

In his bail plea Deshmukh contended that he was a victim of "gross persecution" and that "harassment was being meted out to him at the hands of certain unscrupulous vested interests for blatantly malafide considerations".

The ED, however, outlined the modus operandi through which Deshmukh and his family members had allegedly laundered over Rs 13 crore.

The money was allegedly routed through shell companies and eventually transferred to the bank account of Shri Sai Shikshan Sanstha, a trust allegedly formed by the Deshmukh family, LiveLaw reported.

The ED also alleged that the funds were transferred to various accounts of companies directly and indirectly controlled by Deshmukh's family members.

(With inputs from PTI and LiveLaw)