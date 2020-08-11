2005 Act’s Equal Property Rights to Daughters Applies in All Cases

This simply means that even if the father of a woman in a Hindu Undivided Family had passed away prior to the amendment in 2005, she would still be entitled to an equal share of her father’s property.

There had been conflicting judgments from the courts as to whether the 2005 amendment applied even in cases where the father had died prior to its coming into force on 9 September 2005. This new judgment puts to rest the conflict, and clarifies that it applies in all cases.

This also means that the law applies in retrospect to all daughters before the 2005 amendment, who by birth birth would become equal share holders.