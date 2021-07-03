ED Raids in Delhi, UP in Case Allegedly Linking Religious Conversion With PMLA
As per official sources, ED is conducting raids at 6 locations in Delhi and UP
On July 03, the Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at various locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in a recent case of alleged conversion of some deaf students and poor people to Islam in UP with purported funding from abroad, news agency PTI reported.
Case Linking Religious Conversion With Money Laundering
In June, the Enforcement Directorate had filed a criminal case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to probe this case unearthed by the Uttar Pradesh Police Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS).
The ATS arrested two men, both residents of Jamia Nagar in Delhi, and claimed that they ran an outfit named Islamic Dawah Center, that purportedly had access to funds from Pakistan’s inter-services intelligence (ISI) and other foreign agencies to carry out their alleged illegal activities.
The police had identified the arrested accused as Mufti Qazi Jahangir Alam Qasmi and Mohammad Umar Gautam.
(With inputs from PTI)
