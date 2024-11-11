Does India Need Inspiration From the EU’s Proposed Regulation to Combat CSAM?

Countries around the world, including India, face increasing pressure to address and control online child sexual abuse. The scope of the problem is broad, involving various forms of exploitation and abuse, including the production and distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), online grooming, and live-streaming abuse. In 2022, the National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) received more than 31 million reports of suspected child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

During the same year, the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) identified and addressed nearly 40,000 webpages containing CSAM. Research published in the Journal of Interpersonal Violence revealed that approximately 30 percent of children who were groomed online also reported experiencing physical sexual abuse, highlighting a troubling connection between online grooming and actual abuse. Europol's 2021 report documented a 500 percent increase in the detection of live-streaming abuse over the previous five years, indicating a sharp rise in this type of exploitation.