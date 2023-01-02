'Slap on Govt's Wrist': Chidambaram Hails Minority View in Demonetisation Ruling

She added:

"Demonetisation of all series of notes at the instance of Central Government is a far more serious issue than the demonetisation of particular series by the bank. So, it has to be done through legislation."

It is this view, that Chidambaram appreciated in his tweet and said:

"We are happy that the minority judgment has emphasised the important role of Parliament in a democracy. The minority judgement brings out the profound distinction between the plenary legislative power of Parliament and the limited power of the executive Government."

Commenting on the majority view, which upheld the Centre's 2016 move he said:

"It is necessary to point out that the majority has not upheld the wisdom of the decision; nor has the majority concluded that the stated objectives were achieved. In fact, the majority has steered clear of the question whether the objectives were achieved at all."