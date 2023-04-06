Delhi HC Denies Bail to Satyendar Jain, Says 'Twin Conditions' Not Met
The Delhi High Court on Thursday, 6 April denied bail to Satyendar Jain in a 'money laundering' case.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain is slated to remain in jail for now. The Delhi High Court on Thursday, 6 April denied him bail in a 'money laundering' case.
Jain has been in custody since 30 May 2022.
WHAT DID THE COURT SAY?
“ Satyendar Jain is an influential person and has the potential of tampering with evidence…at this stage, (he) can’t be held to clear the twin conditions of PMLA.”
WHAT ARE ‘TWIN CONDITIONS’ FOR BAIL?
The twin conditions for bail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) dictate that a court can grant bail only if it is satisfied that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the accused is not guilty of such offence AND that he is not likely to commit any offence while on bail.
However, legal experts have expressed concern over the fact that under the PMLA, an accused person must satisfy the court that there are no grounds to suggest his guilt at the bail stage, resulting potentially in a “mini-trial”.
“Pertinently, even in the commission of (the existing) heinous crimes you just have to satisfy certain conditions at the time of bail like you are not a flight risk, you will not evade procedure, you will always cooperate with the investigation etc,” Advocate Kartika Sharma had, in an article from 2022, told The Quint.
MORE DETAILS:
Satyendar Jain’s co-accused Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain have also been denied bail
The court reportedly said that all three of them failed to meet and pass the twin conditions
The order was passed by Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma of the Delhi High Court
(With inputs from Livelaw.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and law
Topics: Delhi High Court PMLA Satyendar Jain
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.