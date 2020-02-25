Delhi Violence: HC to Hear Plea for SIT, FIR Against BJP Leaders

The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear a plea moved by social activist Harsh Mander seeking a Special Investigation Team to be constituted to inquire into the instances of violence carried out during the clashes between CAA protesters in the north-east part of Delhi.

Moved before the Division Bench of Justice GS Sistani and Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, the petitioner stated that many persons have been killed in cold blood by Delhi Police and organisations affiliated to the party in power at the Centre.

It is alleged that due to the provocative statements made by BJP leaders such as Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma, assailants linked to these politicians carried out multiple brutal assaults on the unarmed persons who were protesting against the CAA.