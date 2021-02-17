Akbar-Ramani Verdict: Judge Reads Order, Talks of Dignity of Women

A Delhi Court, on Wednesday, 17 February, held that the content of Priya Ramani’s Vogue article is per se defamatory, and has rejected Ramani’s claim that only two paragraphs and not the entire article were related to Akbar. However, the court also took consideration of systematic abuse at workplace, and said:

“Women can't be punished for raising instances of sexual abuse by complaints claiming defamation.”



After both parties, along with their lawyers, and Ramani’s defence witness Ghazala Wahab assembled in the court on Wednesday, 17 February, the judge said he needed 30 minutes to make some minor corrections to the verdict.



Earlier, the court was set to pronounce it’s decision on 10 February but Judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey said he needed more time to prepare the judgment, as he had received the written submissions for the case late.



Court documents show that Ramani’s lawyers submitted their written arguments on 3 February, while Akbar’s lawyers submitted theirs on 6 February – a day after the deadline and on a weekend.