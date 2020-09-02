Dealt Each Case with My Conscience: Justice Mishra Retires from SC

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and senior members of the Bar bid farewell to Justice Arun Mishra, who retired as a judge of the Supreme Court on Monday, 2 September.

As per tradition, Justice Mishra shared the Bench with CJI Bobde on his last working day.

In a short farewell speech, Justice Mishra said that whatever he could do "came from the supreme powers of this court". He said,