Dawoodi Bohra Excommunication: SC Refers Case To 9-Judge Sabarimala Bench

The bench comprising Justices SK Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, Abhay S Oka, Vikram Nath, JK Maheshwari had heard out the petitioning parties who requested that the Court wait for a nine-judge bench decision in the Sabarimala matter or refer the present case also to a nine-judge bench, according to Bar and Bench.

The 9-judge bench referred to by the parties is slated to settle the legal issues which arose pursuant to the Sabarimala temple entry case.

In the Sabarimala case, the issue was with respect to entry of women into the Sabarimala hill shrine in Kerala.

The nine-judge bench will be considering that as well as three other cases involving women’s rights with respect to religious practices.

"Either Your Lordships may say that this can be reconsidered in the nine-judge bench or you may consider it and assist the nine judges," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had submitted before the Court, Live Law reported.

He also argued that the reconsideration of the 1962 judgment, which was also rendered by five judges, may not be possible by a bench of the same strength.

However, Senior Counsel Fali Nariman submitted that the case should be deferred till the nine-judge bench gives its judgement.

Responding to this, the Court had finally decided to reserve its verdict.

(With inputs from LiveLaw)