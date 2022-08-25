'Custodial Violence a Concern': Allahabad HC Denies Bail to Police Official

Denying bail to a police official in a custodial death case of a 24-year-old, the Allahabad High Court (HC) observed that "custodial violence, custodial torture and custodial deaths have always been a concern for civilised society," Live Law reported.

The High Court bench of Justice Samit Gopal said, "Time and again the judicial verdicts of the Apex Court and other Courts have shown their concern and anguish in such matters."