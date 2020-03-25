Force Majeure: Why Coronavirus-hit Firms Won’t be Sued to Death

The coronavirus crisis has well and truly arrived in India now, with daily increases in cases and now a nationwide lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of a 21-day lockdown, on the basis of an order under the Disaster Management Act, means nobody can move out of their homes unless they’re going to provide some essential services or buy essential goods.

But the effects of the pandemic could go well beyond whether you can go and enjoy a meal at your favourite restaurant, or go to the gym, or play a game of cricket in the local park.