Delhi HC Sets Aside DU Order Barring Student From Uni Over BBC Docu Screening

The Delhi High Court, on Thursday, 27 April, set aside a Delhi University order barring student leader Lokesh Chugh from the university over a screening of the BBC documentary on PM Modi's alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots.
The university had barred Chugh, who is the national secretary of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), from taking exams for a year, after he allegedly organised a protest, where the controversial documentary was screened.
DU told the court earlier this week, that the documentary screening was done without permission and organising protests despite prohibitory orders was "gross indiscipline."
However, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav set aside the order and restored Chugh's admission.
"The court is unable to sustain the impugned order dated March 10, 2023. Impugned order is set aside. The admission of the petitioner is restored. Necessary consequences will follow," the Court ordered according to Bar and Bench.
