Delhi HC Sets Aside DU Order Barring Student From Uni Over BBC Docu Screening

The Delhi High Court, on Thursday, 27 April, set aside a Delhi University order barring student leader Lokesh Chugh from the university over a screening of the BBC documentary on PM Modi's alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The university had barred Chugh, who is the national secretary of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), from taking exams for a year, after he allegedly organised a protest, where the controversial documentary was screened.