Legal Recap: Subramanian Swamy Opposes Rahul Gandhi's Plea, Azam Khan Acquitted

Catch the top legal updates from the day here!

The Quint
Published
Law
2 min read
From BJP's Subramanian Swamy opposing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plea for fresh passport, to a UP court acquitting Azam Khan in a hate-speech case, here are the highlights from our courts on Wednesday, 24 May.

BJP’s Subramanian Swamy Opposes Rahul Gandhi’s Plea for Fresh Passport

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy has opposed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s plea seeking a fresh passport. Swamy’s argument was that if Gandhi travelled abroad, it may impact the probe in the National Herald case.

Gandhi had moved the Delhi High Court for issuance of a fresh passport, after he surrendered his diplomatic passport post his disqualification as a member of Parliament.

Delhi HC Upholds Dismissal of Ex-IPS Officer Who Probed Ishrat Jahan Case

The Deli High Court on Wednesday, 24 May, upheld a Union government order terminating the employment of Gujarat IPS Officer Satish Chandra Verma, who had probed the Ishrat Jahan encounter case.

As per LiveLaw, Verma was dismissed from employment a month prior to his retirement.

While pronouncing its order, a division bench comprising Delhi High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said that it found no merit in Verma’s petition.

UP Court Acquits Azam Khan in Hate Speech Case, Overturns Lower Court Verdict

An Uttar Pradesh court acquitted Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's conviction in a 2019 hate speech case on Wednesday.

The court overturned the lower court judgment which had found the former Rampur MLA guilty of hate speech and had sentenced him to three years in prison.

More details here.

(With inputs from LiveLaw and Bar and Bench.)

