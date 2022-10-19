'Reconsider GN Saibaba's Case': Committee for His Defence Tells Supreme Court

The statement also referred to the prison deaths of Father Stan Swamy and Pandu Narote and said:

“The jails in India have, instead of being reformative places, become punishing places defeating the very purpose of the idea of prison. This is what led to the deaths of Stan Swamy and Mr. Pandu Narote. This should not repeat in the case of Saibaba who has been voicing his concerns on the suffering of the marginalized sections of the society. Such human concerns increasingly lead to humanization of such society.”

Father Stan Swamy, an accused in the Elgar Parishad case and a well known tribal rights activist, suffered from several medical ailments, including Parkinson's disease and died on 5 July 2021 while waiting for medical bail.

Pandu Narote, the fifth co-accused in the same case Saibaba is being incarcerated for, passed away in August 2022 at the age of 33, after reportedly contracting the highly-contagious swine flu. His lawyer Akash Sorde had alleged that his family were kept in the dark about Narote's illness for a long spell by the prison authorities and he too had only learnt about it from external sources.