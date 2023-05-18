Marriage Equality Lawyer, Andhra Chief Justice: Who Did SC Collegium Recommend?

Justices SM Sikri and UU Lalit were the two other people who went on to become the Chief Justice of India after being elevated to the post of judge form the bar. Sitting judge Justice P S Narasimha, will become the third CJI who was elevated from the bar.

Vishwanathan, who represented one of the petitioners in the marriage equality case, has been in the profession for more than 30 years.

Earlier this year, he represented the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) in a batch of petitions challenging the 2016 WhatsApp privacy policy. At the time, he had informed the top court that there was no regulation with respect to data protection, even though it has the positive obligation to regulate it.

The top court collegium in its statement also praised him for assisting the court on a number of cases.

“Viswanathan has appeared in a wide range of cases on diverse subjects including Constitutional law, criminal law, commercial law, the law of Insolvency, and Arbitration. His stature as an eminent member of the Bar has been recognised by the Supreme Court in numerous cases where he was appointed to assist the Court as amicus curiae,” the notification said.

Recently, when appointed as amicus curae (friend of court) in a case challenging the repeated extensions given to ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra, he pointed out: “The extensions are illegal and contrary to the line of judgments. It is not about the incumbent at all but the principle behind such extensions.”

Vishwanathan was formerly an Additional Solicitor General and was designated as a senior advocate in the Supreme Court in 2009.