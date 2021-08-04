CJI Ramana Recuses From Hearing Andhra Pradesh-Telangana Water Case
CJI Ramana had earlier indicated that he was willing to facilitate a mediation between the two states.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Wednesday, 4 August, recused from the hearing of the water dispute case between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, after the latter resisted the judge's proposal to mediate in the matter pertaining to the sharing of water of the river Krishna.
CJI Ramana, on Monday, had indicated that he was willing to facilitate a mediation between the two states, even though he could not preside over a legal hearing of the case.
"I am from both the states. I am not interested in hearing legal issues but can help if parties agree to mediation," he had said in the court, Bar and Bench reported.
He had subsequently posted the case for Wednesday, giving the two parties time to deliberate upon his proposal.
During the hearing on Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh declined the proposal for mediation. Advocate G Umapathy, representing the state, informed the court that the matter would require adjudication, LiveLaw reported.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the states, however, have no objection to the CJI hearing the matter.
However, Justice Ramana recused himself from the case and directed for the case to be listed before another bench.
Andhra Pradesh has submitted a petition in the Supreme Court, alleging that Telangana has been denying the state its share of water, which is used by AP for drinking an irrigation activities.
The plea furthered that the water quantity in the reservoir under the Srisailam Dam Project had dwindled severely, due to Telangana's use of the water for electricity generation.
(With inputs from Bar and Bench and LiveLaw)
