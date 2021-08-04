CJI Ramana Recuses From Hearing Andhra Pradesh-Telangana Water Case

Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Wednesday, 4 August, recused from the hearing of the water dispute case between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, after the latter resisted the judge's proposal to mediate in the matter pertaining to the sharing of water of the river Krishna.

CJI Ramana, on Monday, had indicated that he was willing to facilitate a mediation between the two states, even though he could not preside over a legal hearing of the case.