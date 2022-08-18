'Anti-Caste Activist Won't Touch a Dalit': Kerala Court in Civic Chandran's Bail

While the outrage was triggered by the observations (in the second case) that the offence under sexual harassment is not prima facie attracted when the woman is wearing a "sexually provocative dress," the judge had also said this in the 2 August order while granting bail to Chandran:

“The accused is a reformist and is engaged in social activities…and he is against the caste system...In such a circumstance it is highly unbelievable that he will touch the body of the victim fully knowing that she is a member of scheduled caste.”

Citing Chandran’s “no knowledge” of her caste, the court said that charges under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act will not stand against the accused.