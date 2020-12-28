‘Choice To Live on Own Terms’: HC Reunites Etah Interfaith Couple

According to Live Law, the Bench of Justices Pankaj Naqvi and Vivek Agarwal was hearing a habeas corpus plea filed by the man (Salman @ Karan), who submitted before the Court that his wife (Shikha) had been sent to her parents by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), against her wishes.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate, according to Live Law, had passed an order placing the woman in CWC’s custody, which had thereby passed her custody on to her parents.

The Court had directed the woman to be produced before them, who then submitted before the Court that her date of birth was 4 October 1999, and that she had attained the age of majority and entered into the wedlock by her own choice.



The Court also reportedly observed that in the certificate issued by the Head Master, Higher Primary Education, Etah, her date of birth was also mentioned as 4 October 1999, thus confirming that her age.