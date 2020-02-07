Collegium Reform, Diversity, Dialogue: What India’s Courts Need

While Madhavi Divan, who recently took on the post of ASG, agreed there were problems with the Collegium system, she said that it did also throw up some good candidates.

Nevertheless, she said that given the sheer diversity of issues the higher judiciary deals with in India, it is important to consider consulting those with more expertise or sensitivity on the issues to help select judges. “Just being a great lawyer is not necessarily going to make a good judge,” she explained.

“So when you have issues like 377 or environmental issues or issues where legal knowledge alone is not enough, you need of lot of social sensitivity and therefore, I think the system has got to be able to pick up people who may be able to assess as to whether a person has a good social sense, a breadth of experience outside of the courts,” she added.

On the issue of diversity, she noted that she recently met a senior woman advocate who said she missed out on becoming a judge as she had spent several years being a stay-home mum. By the time she got back to practice and made a name for herself, it was too late to join the judiciary given the retirement ages for judges (62 for high court judges and 65 for judges of the Supreme Court).