Chief Justice SA Bobde Recommends Justice Ramana as Successor
A recommendation letter by CJI Bobde, who is set to retire on 23 April, has been sent to the Union Law Ministry.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde has recommended the appointment of Justice NV Ramana as the 48th CJI.
Justice Ramana is the senior-most judge in the apex court after CJI Bobde. After being appointed, he will remain the chief justice till 26 August 2022.
Justice Ramana Served at Andra Pradesh HC
On 19 March, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had sent a letter to the CJI, asking him to recommend his successor, news agency PTI reported.
The law minister is supposed to ask the outgoing CJI for a recommendation, after which he presents it before the prime minister. The President announces the next CJI after consulting with the PM.
Born on 27 August 1957, Justice Ramana practised at the Andhra Pradesh High Court and in 2000, was appointed as a judge there. He became the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court by 2013, and within three months was posted to the SC.
CJI Bobde took the oath of office on 18 November 2019 at the age of 63, after succeeding Justice Ranjan Gogoi, He became the 47th CJI of the country and has served a tenure of 17 months.
