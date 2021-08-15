'No Clarity in Laws': Chief Justice Ramana Says Lawmaking in a 'Sorry State'

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Sunday, 15 August, lamented that lawmaking in India is now in a "sorry state of affairs" while adding that the judiciary is often faced with "a lot of litigation" as there is no clarity on the purpose of laws that are passed, reported Bar & Bench.

Addressing the Supreme Court Bar Association on the occasion of Independence Day, CJI Ramana said that in earlier times, the burden of courts in deciphering a law was much lesser as they were "discussed and deliberated in Parliament."