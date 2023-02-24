New CBI Case Against Ex-HC Judge: What Is It About? What Was The Last Case?

To initiate proceedings:

at least 100 members of Lok Sabha may give a signed notice to the Speaker, or

at least 50 members of Rajya Sabha may give a signed notice to the Chairman

The Speaker or Chairman (depending on which house it is) may consult individuals and examine relevant material related to the notice

Based on this, they may decide to either admit the motion or refuse to admit it.

Once the motion is admitted:

> the Speaker or Chairman (who receives it) constitutes a three-member committee (including a Supreme Court judge; a Chief Justice of a High Court and a distinguished jurist) to investigate the complaint.

> After concluding its investigation, the Committee submits its report to the Speaker or Chairman, who will then lay the report before the relevant House of Parliament.

> If the report records a finding of misbehaviour or incapacity, the motion for removal will be taken up for consideration and debated

The motion for removal is required to be adopted by each House of Parliament by: (i) a majority of the total membership of that House; and (ii) a majority of at least two-thirds of the members of that House present and voting.

If the motion is adopted by this majority, the motion will be sent to the other House for adoption.

Once the motion is adopted in both Houses, it is sent to the President, who issues an order for the removal of the judge.