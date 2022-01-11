Chargesheet Says Sushil Kumar Beat Up Fellow Wrestlers Prior to Dhankar's Murder

The Delhi Police has claimed in its supplementary charge sheet that before the alleged kidnapping and killing of wrestler Sagar Dhankar last year, on 5 May, the prime accused, Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, ordered his aides to mercilessly thrash Dhankar and other wrestlers.

The charge sheet also alleged that before the beatings, he went to Chhatrasal stadium, fired at dogs, beat up other fellow athletes with his gun, and forced them to leave the stadium.

The allegations rely on disclosure statements made by Anil Dhiman (Kumar's security guard) and by other co-accused.

Dhiman has claimed to the police that he was with Kumar on the night of alleged murder, when the latter allegedly asked some people to show up at the basketball ground, saying that he wanted to "teach a lesson to some people", the Indian Express reported.