Centre Notifies Appointment of 13 Lawyers, Judicial Officers as HC Judges

The appointment of L Victoria Gowri as an additional judge comes amid reports of her affiliation to the BJP.

The Quint
Published
Law
1 min read
The Centre on Monday, 6 February, notified the appointment of 13 advocates and judicial officers as additional judges of the Allahabad High Court, Karnataka High Court, and Madras High Court. 

The 13 new additional judges include: 

  • Syed Qamar Hasan Rizvi, Advocate

  • Manish Kumar Nigam, Advocate

  • Ansh Kumar Gupta, Advocate

  • Nand Prabha Shukla, Advocate

  • Kshitij Shailendra, Advocate

  • Vinod Diwakar, Advocate

  • Vijaykumar Adagouda Patil, Advocate

  • Rajesh Rai Kallangala, Advocate

  • Lakshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri, Advocate

  • Pillaipakkam Bahukutumbi Balaji, Advocate

  • Ramachandran Kalaimaithi, Judicial Officer

  • Govindarajan Thilakavadi, Judicial Officer

The appointment of L Victoria Gowri as an additional judge of the Madras High Court comes amid reports of her affiliation to the BJP. Certain statements that she has made about members of the Muslim and Christian communities have also surfaced.

A group of advocates had also written to the president of India and the Supreme Court collegium expressing apprehension over her appointment. The apex court has also reportedly admitted a writ petition that was filed against her appointment. 

