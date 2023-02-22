CBI Books Former Allahabad High Court Judge SN Shukla In Corruption Case
Shukla is already being probe for allegedly obtaining a favourable order to a medical college in lieu of money.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday, 22 February, charged former Allahabad High Court judge SN Shukla in a case of amassing disproportionate assets worth over Rs 2.54 crore in the name of family members.
Shukla is already under probe for allegedly obtaining a favourable order to a Lucknow-based medical college in lieu of money, during his tenure, reported NDTV.
The CBI officials said that they found it from its sources that Shukla allegedly amassed assets worth over Rs 2.54 crore in the name of family members during 2014-19 and could not give a satisfactory explanation on the source of income, reported news agency PTI.
In its First Information Report (FIR), the premier investigating agency claims that Shukla "intentionally enriched himself illicitly and acquired assets by corrupt and illegal means in the name of Suchita Tiwari with whom he is residing."
Tiwari claimed to be the "second wife" of Justice Shukla, the FIR added.
"The above facts prima facie disclose that SN Shukla has acquired assets in the name of Suchita Tiwari and Saideen Tiwari (brother of first wife) during the check period 1 April 2014 to 6 December 2019 to the tune of Rs 2.54 crore (165 per cent above his known sources of income)," the FIR alleged.
