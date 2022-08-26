SC Refers Freebie Matter to 3-Judge Bench Citing 'Complexity' of Issue

The Supreme Court on Friday, 26 August, said that the plea against freebies promised by political parties before elections needs to be heard by a three-judge bench in view of the complexity of the issue.

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana said it was argued before it that the 2013 judgment delivered by a two-judge bench of the apex court in the matter of S Subramaniam Balaji vs The Government of Tamil Nadu and others required reconsideration.

"Looking into the complexities of the issues involved and the prayer to overrule the judgment rendered by a two-judge bench of this court in Subramaniam Balaji, we direct listing of the set of petitions before a three-judge bench after obtaining the orders from the Chief Justice of India," Bar and Bench reported, quoting the bench.