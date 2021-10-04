Can UP Govt Legally Stop Priyanka, Akhilesh From Visiting Lakhimpur Victims?

Lakhimpur Kheri has been cut off from the rest of India.

Late on Sunday night, a video showing Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police while en route there to meet the families of those killed when a BJP leader's convoy ran over several protesting farmers, began to do the rounds.

By the morning, an army of police officers arrived at Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav's house to stop him from travelling to Lakhimpur Kheri. Yadav was detained and placed under house arrest after staging a sit-in protest against this.