Bombay HC Says Nawab Malik 'Wilfully Breached' Undertaking, Issues Notice

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday, 7 December, issued notice to Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, and directed him to file an affidavit on why action should not be taken against him over his statements against Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

The court's direction comes after Wankhede's father, Dhyandev Wankhede, submitted an application alleging that NCP leader Nawab Malik had made defamatory statements against the Wankhede family despite assuring the court that he would refrain from the same.

The bench, in its order on Tuesday, noted, “We are prima facie satisfied that the statement/undertaking (before HC) made by respondent (Malik) has been wilfully breached,” and scheduled a further hearing of the matter for Friday, 10 December, as per an Indian Express report.