Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Gautam Navlakha in Elgar Parishad Case

Navlakha is accused of offences under several sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The 73-year-old has been incarcerated since August 2018 in connection with the case. In November 2022, the Supreme Court allowed his transfer to house-arrest owing to his crumbling health condition.

Apart from Navlakha, Sudha Bharadwaj, Varavara Rao, Anand Teltumbde, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira have been granted bail earlier in the same case. However, Rao is still awaiting releasing from the prison because of the extension of stay on his bail, the report added.

(This is a developing copy. It will be updated with more details.)