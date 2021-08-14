Bombay HC to Rule on Pleas Seeking to Stay New IT Rules On 14 Aug
Bombay HC will decide whether the implementation of the new IT Rules should be stayed for being violative of rights.
The Bombay High Court on Saturday, 14 August, will rule upon the constitutional validity of the newly enacted The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.
The court will decide whether the implementation of the new IT Rules should be stayed by the virtue of going against the parent legislation – Information Technology Act – therefore, violating Article 14 of the Constitution.
A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni was hearing a petition filed by legal news website, The Leaflet, and a public interest litigation petition by journalist Nikhil Wagle.
Centre Justifies Constitutionality of New IT Rules, Opposes Pleas Seeking Stay
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has in the Bombay High Court opposed the pleas seeking a stay on the implementation of the Centre's new IT rules, saying that it might lead to the spread of "fake news and legally prohibited content."
It is further well settled that merely because a statute comes up for examination and some arguable point is raised, which persuades the courts to consider the controversy, the legislative will, should not normally be put under suspension pending such consideration.Centre said in an affidavit filed by Amarendra Singh
The Centre further said that there was no need of urgency in implementing the stay which is being sought by several petitioners and doing so will only lead to spread of fake news.
The court rebutted Centre's arguments by citing that the government is undermining the urgency of adjudicating upon the validity of the new rules.
There is a catch here. You may say there is no urgency, or no committee. But the sword is hanging on their heads.Bombay High Court
