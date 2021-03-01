Bombay HC Relaxes Bail Conditions for Poet-Activist Varavara Rao

Earlier, on 22 February, the Bombay High Court granted bail to 81-year-old Varavara Rao, one of the accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, on medical grounds.

The octogenarian poet and ideologue has been granted bail for six months on medical grounds “in view of advanced age and inadequate facilities at Taloja Jail”.

He has been incarcerated for over two years since his arrest, apart from stints at the JJ Hospital and Nanavati Hospital because of various health problems, including dementia and COVID-19.

The order stipulates several conditions for Rao’s bail, including: