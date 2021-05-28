Bombay HC Permits Stan Swamy to Be Taken to Holy Family Hospital

The Bombay High Court on Friday, 27 May, asked the Maharashtra government to transfer 84-year-old Father Stan Swamy to Holy Family hospital for a period of 15 days in view of his worsening health.

Swamy was arrested last year on 8 October in the Bhima Koregaon case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and has languished in Taloja Jail since.

An urgent hearing on Swamy’s plea seeking interim bail was conducted on Friday by a vacation bench of Justices SS Shinde and NR Borkar, after the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court had rejected his petition.

On 19 May, the Bombay High Court had directed the dean of JJ Hospital to form an expert committee in order to examine Swamy’s medical condition and submit a report by 21 May.