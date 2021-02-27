Bombay HC Extends Interim Relief to Kangana Ranaut, Her Sister

Kangana’s lawyer, Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee submitted that the lower court, which had ordered for the Mumbai police to take cognisance of the FIR against the sisters was decided with “haste” in a day, reported The Indian Express.

The advocate challenged the order passed by the Magistrate Court claiming that “compliance under Section 154(1) and 154(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was not done by the complainant Munnawarali Sayyed, and this was not considered by the lower court,” according to Bar and Bench.

Section 154(1) states that all information with regard to a cognizable offence must be reported to the nearest police station, if given orally, must be written under the direction of a police officer. If this is not done so, a grievance may be raised under Section 154 (3) with the Superintendent of Police.